#Trending GH: Jaman South residents share varied views on coronavirus vaccination

Correspondence from Bono:

Even before the Ghana Health Service(GHS) begins the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, varied opinions have greeted the exercise.



The opinions range from various conspiracy theories to an agenda by the West to deliberately extinct the African population through vaccination.



Ahead of the possible rollout in March 2021, some residents in the Jaman South Municipality have shared their opinions on whether they will avail themselves for the exercise or not.



To others, the manufacturing of the vaccine was rushed through and so they will not avail themselves for the vaccination.



For Mr. Isaac Archer, he sees no reason why he should not avail himself for the vaccination looking at the devastating effects of Coronavirus across the world.

“I will avail myself to be vaccinated because COVID is no joke and it is no respecter of person or race. There are many misconceptions about the drug but personally, I think all these misconceptions do not hold water”.



He averred that there is no harm in availing ourselves for vaccination as the virus has become a global pandemic that should be curtailed at all cost.



But a 38-year-old trader, Hosea Abban holds a different view altogether as believes he does not know what is contained in the vaccine to warrant his compliance.



“The reason why I will not take part is that I don’t know what is contained in the vaccine. I see it as an attempt to depopulate us”.



The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country on February 24, 2021, for onward rollout.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister-designate for Information has disclosed that per the government’s rollout plan, health professionals will be the first to be vaccinated.



Oppong Nkrumah has intimated that due to the prevalence of the virus in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, they will receive priority in the roll-out of the vaccine.



The government is targeting vaccinating 20 million people between March and October this year and plans are also underway for the purchase of 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca by the end of February.



