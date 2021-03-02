#Trending GH: Residents of Ellembele share their views on the legalization of LGBTQ+

A resident of Ellembele sharing his views on legalization LGBTQ+

Correspondence from Western Region

Some residents in the Ellembelle District have strongly kicked against arguments for the legalization of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBQI+).



According to them, it is against the word of God and the traditions of this country for same-sex marriage to take place.



This was revealed to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent during a visit to the District to seek their opinion about the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.



A phone seller who spoke to GhanaWeb reminded Ghanaians of how God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah for the same act. He called on the Christian Council to speak against the queer group.



"It's about time the Christian Council spoke because we can't allow about 10 people to collapse this country. When God was going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah it wasn't all of them that were doing it but he destroyed the cities out of anger," he said.



He added: "Those who don't know the Bible are saying that they have their right. Those of us that understand the Bible will never entertain those foolish things".

A tailor who also spoke to GhanaWeb condemned men who are getting married to their colleagues.



"It's nonsense because God created man and woman. If you take a look at how beautiful a woman is and you get interested in your co-male friend with hard buttocks, then it means you are not wise," he said.



The irate tailor state that "Anyone who supports the act or any President who will accept its legalisation should be killed, it means you are not correct".



A resident who also spoke to GhanaWeb TV stated that: "They say Ghana is a Christian country but looking at this development, it goes against the word of God."



He claimed that: "There might be some leaders behind it so what I will say now is that we are looking up to the leaders".



Watch the video below: