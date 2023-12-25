Trending GH: Some Christians share their experiences in 2023, expectations for 2024

Gracefully, most people are alive to witness another Christmas celebration. Although the year [2023] was rough for many, to others, the year was the beginning of something new in their lives.

In Ghana, a tradition that is occasionally celebrated on Christmas Day [December 25] is coupled with going to church to mark the celebration of Jesus Christ's birth.



On this day, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah interacted with some church members of the Christ the King Society Methodist Church, Ghana.



The news team also spoke with the Minister in charge of the church, Rt. Rev. John Degraft-Priddy who shared an insight into what Christmas is and its significance to Christianity.



He said: “2023 has been a very good year. I would say all my expectations for this year have been fulfilled. I am very grateful to God and we pray that 2024 would be better than 2023. For us as Christians, Christmas means a lot to us because he Christmas, we see God becoming man and leaving with us. Next year is an election year and I would urge all Ghanaians to enter next year’s election with love and unity. We must all come together as a nation. Since we all have a common destiny, let’s all come together to achieve that."



The following are what some church members said about Christmas and their expectations for the coming year.

“Christmas is the time of love where God gave us the greatest gift that is his son and God showed us love so it is the time of love that is why we express love to our neighbours. Without Christmas, I don’t think Christianity would have been there. So, Christmas is Christ; we are worshipping Christ. Christmas is the center of our faith,” one of them told GhanaWeb.



“2023 has been quite well; the ups and downs, the economy, we would take it like that. I know 2024 will be bright. As a Christian, you know a lot will happen and changes will come,” another added.



Watch the full video below:







ED/MA