#TrendingGH: Atebubu residents bid Rawlings farewell

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Some residents in the Atebubu-Municipality have paid glowing tribute to the memory of former Ghanaian leader, Jerry John Rawlings who will be laid to rest today.



To the residents, the contributions of Jerry John Rawlings to our democratic dispensation and development shall forever remain in their hearts.



Mr. Raphael Kofi Gapson sums it when he described Mr. Rawlings as a complete package whose passing has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.



Touching on some of the developmental projects he spearheaded during his tenure in terms of roads, schools, and rural electrification, Mr. Gapson believes the country has indeed lost a great leader whose vision will continue to linger on.



"...we mourn and we miss and we are remembering our fallen hero. Our former head of state, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings. We miss him a lot and at this trying moment, we wish the immediate family, extended family, the party he founded, the state. We have lost a great person who was so charismatic and passionate about grassroots development and also believed in unity, stability, and development and who was an ardent and unrepentant loyalist of probity, accountability, justice, fairness, and equity".

Another resident, Fiifi Hamilton also eulogised the principles Mr. Rawlings stood for and championed.



According to him, even though the former leader had his excesses, his impact on the country was symbolic and will forever be celebrated.



Watch their reaction below:



