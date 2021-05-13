TrendingGH: Eid celebrants lament restrictions placed on their festivities

They have termed it the COVID-19 Eid-Ul-Fitr but simultaneously admit that this year's celebration is a better version of what last year's was, following the emergence of the novel coronavirus in the country.

While restrictions on gatherings still stand, many celebrants nonetheless filled the streets as they marked the end of their Ramadan fasting season.



GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu visited Nima and Maamobi in Accra to speak with some of the celebrants and to get a sense of how they were marking this year's festivities.



Although most of them were happy that they had a successful fast and grateful that they are still alive to mark the occasion, a few others believed that the celebration could have been better.

Watch what people shared with us here:



