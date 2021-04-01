TrendingGH: Ghanaians mark ‘low-key’ Easter due to coronavirus restrictions

Scores of Ghanaians at the VIP bus station have indicated that, unlike previous years, they have no plans to celebrate this year’s Easter festivity.

This is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.



The president during his 24th nation address on measures taken to fight the Coronavirus reiterated that all COVID-19 restrictions such as beaches being closed until further notice remain the same.



This has rendered many lose interest in celebrating this year’s Easter.



Speaking to some passengers at the VIP Bus terminal in Accra, they noted that they do not have plans to celebrate the season due to the pandemic.

“This year’s Easter naturally looks dull and we have no plans to celebrate it but we are travelling to see my mum and visit the family. Last year, we were in lockdown and we couldn’t celebrate so we were expecting to celebrate it this year but due to the restrictions announced by the president, we all have to obey and follow his directive, we are actually not travelling because of Easter, we are just going for a visit,” they noted.



The general atmosphere at the bus terminal looked normal like any other day.



Watch the full interview below;



