#TrendingGH: Ghanaians share New Year resolutions of wanting to move beyond effects of coronavirus

Ordinarily one might see the day beginning a new year just as any another day. But seeing the day beyond that means that one understands the annual cycle of 365 ¼ days and the need to have a plan to live by.

2020 significantly as a year came with its challenge in the form of a global pandemic that thwarted many of the plans people had for the year.



With a new year just a few hours away, a lot of people have already completed their assessments of the year 2020 relative to their resolutions and have shared with GhanaWeb what is either their newly formulated, adjusted, or unchanged resolutions that they are carrying into 2021.



For most of the people who spoke to GhanaWeb TV’s George Ayisi at the 37 Lorry Park, they are hopeful of moving beyond the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and committing to personal resolves that will inure to their progress in the coming year.

Watch some Ghanaians sharing their 2021 resolutions on GhanaWeb TV below



