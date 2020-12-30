#TrendingGH: Ghanaians share fond memories of 2020

No two days are alike, and neither is any year like another.

The year 2020 has proven the statement above, and for everyone who has lived through the year, there is much to be said and shared on their experience.



GhanaWeb TV’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante spoke to some Ghanaians ahead of December 31, the final day of the year to find out their fondest memories of the year that will most likely to be remembered.



Most of the memories centered on the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effects on human lifestyle, as well as the highly contested presidential and parliamentary elections.

Watch some Ghanaians share their fondest memories of 2020 in the video below:



