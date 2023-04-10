0
#TrendingGH: Hundreds throng beach to party on Easter Monday

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Easter Monday celebrations in Ghana are mostly characterised by picnics in the park, beach, social gatherings and many other events.

For this year's celebration, GhanaWeb visited Labadi Beach to find out how some revellers celebrated Easter Monday as well as what Easter means to them.

With a boisterous demeanour, most of the holidaymakers our reporter spoke to had interesting things to say about the celebration and the beach.

Some revellers also added that they are enjoying themselves at the beach because of the power Jesus Christ had over death.

A horse handler at the beach also trumpeted the gains he was making from the holidaymakers.

Watch the full video here to find out more:





ABJ/BB

