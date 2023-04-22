1
#TrendingGH: Muslims detail significance of Ramadan during Eid-al Fitr celebrations

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saturday, April 22, 2023, marks the annual celebration of Eid-al Fitr for the people of the Islamic belief.

This celebration climaxes the 29 or 30 days of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan by Muslims.

GhanaWeb spoke to some Muslims at the Black Star Square where Eid prayers were said, under the leadership of the Chief Imam, to find out how and what Ramadan means to them.

A number of them stated that the fasting period pushes them to love one another while others added that, it promotes reconciliation among enemies.

Watch the video below to find out more:





