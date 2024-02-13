TrendingGH: NSS should remain compulsory – Students on Bawumia’s optional NSS plan

At a lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter”, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on February 7, 2024, outlined his vision to the people of Ghana if he is voted to become the next president.

Among the few policies Bawumia plans on implementing is to make the National Service programme optional.



The announcement triggered a debate on traditional and social media. While some saw the NSS as an opportunity to groom graduates and prepare them for the job market, those who were in support of Bawumia’s initiative argued that making NSS optional would enable graduates to take advantage of job opportunities immediately after school.



Given this, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah engaged some students of the University of Ghana, Legon to find out from them their take on Bawumia’s plan to make the program optional for graduates.



The following is how some students reacted to Bawumia’s plan to make NSS optional:



“I don’t think it’s a good idea because it helps. National Service helps you to understand certain things. As a student, it’s not all of us that do internships but the national service helps you to prepare well for the job market.

"So, if you don’t do the National Service, and right after school you going to search for a job, it will be difficult.”



Another stated: “Honestly, this is a very bad idea because the country has helped us a lot. We are Free SHS students and we can testify to the fact that it has helped us in our lives, so, it’s just a simple way of giving back to society.



"Although it is compulsory, some people choose to partake in the programme or not. They pay and forfeit, so, if it remains compulsory, it won’t hurt anyone,” he added.



However, as the majority of the students stated that NSS should remain compulsory, others explained why they support Bawumia’s plan.



“Looking at the system now, making NSS optional is a good idea. We now have students who would not really want to partake in the NSS but because it’s compulsory, but because they are being forced to do it.

"Some of these students are into smart works, so, imagine an entrepreneur going to work and you are telling him to build experience; for what?” a student quizzed.



ED/SARA