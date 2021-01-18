#TrendingGH: New coronavirus variant must be taken serious – Ghanaians share views

Scores of Ghanaians are sharing their views over the recent Coronavirus spikes and containment measures as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the nation on Sunday, January 17, 2021, disclosed Ghana has recorded cases of a new variant of COVID-19.



The variant, the president said, was recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with persons tested for the virus already isolated and in self-quarantine.



With a spike in cases recorded in Ghana over the last two weeks of January, President Akufo-Addo said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been directed to enforce strict adherence to mandatory wearing of nose masks as part of curbing the spread.



Meanwhile, some citizens in an interaction with GhanaWeb on January 18, following the president’s address, expressed their sentiment over the latest measures and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

A shop owner told GhanaWeb, "the President's latest address must be taken into account because the new variant coming into the country might take us to the level that I think we shouldn't entertain so I agree with him [President Akufo-Addo] with the strictness of the protocols to control the spread of the virus and all Ghanaians must take this seriously"



Another who is a student said, "I don't think we should go for another lockdown because it has affected us a lot because we've been in the house for a long time and we're finding it difficult to learn on our own"



Watch the video below:



