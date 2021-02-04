TrendingGH: Publish names of infected MPs coming to Parliament – Ghanaians to Speaker

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, leadership of the legislative arm of government has threatened to publish names of some Members of Parliament who had refused to go into mandatory isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus; some Ghanaians have reacted to the development.

Speaker Alban Bagbin through the first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, cautioned MPs who have tested positive for coronavirus to self-isolate and seek treatment or risked having their names published in the papers.



According to the majority of Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb, the Speaker should publish the names of the Members of Parliament who have refused to go into mandatory isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus.



Others also demanded the same punishment that the ordinary man on the street goes through when they refuse to self-isolate after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

"They shouldn't just publish their names but they should punish them as well so that those of us on the street will also learn from it and not repeat the same act," one of the interviewees said.



Watch the video below and add your opinion in the comment section:



