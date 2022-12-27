1
#TrendingGH: Revellers share boxing day experience, significance

Tue, 27 Dec 2022

December 26, popularly known as 'Boxing Day', in Ghana, is mostly characterised by social events like family reunions, sporting events and parties, especially at the beach.

The 2022 boxing day celebration was not left out as revellers and holidaymakers thronged the Labadi beach to have a swell time with friends and family.

In a boisterous demeanour, Richman shared with GhanaWeb how fun and exciting his boxing day celebration was going during an interaction at the Labadi beach.

"It's 'vibely', you know, it's been wonderful. With the kids around and things. Once in a while, we are out to celebrate with family and have fun," he said.

Richman hilariously explained the meaning of boxing day and added: "Going with what we all know, we will just stand in a ring and fight."

Speaking on their reasons for the choice of merry-making venue, most holidayers professed their love for nature hence, found no best place to be than the beach.

Watch the full video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
