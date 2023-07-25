TrendingGH: Some Ghanaians applaud OSP's arrest of Cecilia Dapaah

The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has been arrested by the Special Prosecutor for having 'suspicious' money in her home as a public official.

This move comes on the back of a court document citing two house helps of the former minister for stealing valuables belonging to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband worth $1 million, €300,000 and several other millions of Ghana cedis.



GhanaWeb sought to find out the views and thoughts of some Ghanaians on the arrest of the former sanitation minister by the Special Prosecutor.



The citizens applauded and supported the Office of Special Prosecutor for initiating an arrest.



Others further called for a thorough probe into the income of Cecilia Dapaah, adding that no legitimate or clean money will be kept in one's home but at the bank.



"She deserves to be arrested. The arrest is in the right direction. Whether she has resigned or not, she needs to be arrested. Even if it is her money, Ghana needed help and she could assisted but she didn't," one of the citizens said.

Watch the video below to find out more:











ABJ/OGB