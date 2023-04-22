TrendingGH: Traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle assess performance of Ghana Police Service

Some Ghanaians at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle have assessed the performance of the Ghana Police Service in the last few months.

The police, as everyone knows, exist to ensure safety in the country as well as make sure that laws that are being implemented in the country are abided.



In the latter part of 2022 through to the beginning of 2023, the police have been seen on the streets and some areas with the aim of ensuring security as well as reducing crime rate and accidents in Ghana.



The police have received both praise and condemnation from Ghanaians due to their actions and inactions.



GhanaWeb, in this report, got the views of some Ghanaians on the performances of Ghana Police in recent months.



A number of traders who spoke to the news team had varied opinions.



For some the Police Service has seen some improvements in recent times but for others some bad nuts within the service are destroying its image.

“Our current IGP, Dampare has really made the police work interesting. He has assigned a number of polices into every area in Ghana especially in Accra and Kumasi. I think the police deserve to be applauded for their good works nowadays. We can’t deny the fact that they are really doing well and moreover, their works this year are far better as compared to the previous years. Look at which the crime rate in Ghana has been reduced. If I am to rate them, I’ll give them 75%,” one person said.



Another however was of the view that “From what I have witnessed, almost half of the policemen do not abide by the rules. As I am speaking to you now, the wicked policemen are more than the good ones. There are some days that one gets shocked at what a policeman as done. The other policemen who have decided to work hard for the country and are doing so should keep up with the good work.”



Check out some Ghanaians views on the Ghana Police Service blow:







ED/DA