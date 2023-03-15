TrendingGH: Traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle share varied views on Ashaiman military swoop

On March 7, 2023, a day after Ghana had a successful 66th Independence celebration, Ghanaians woke up to the news that some soldiers have assaulted some residents of Ashaiman.

The soldiers were there to fish out the suspects who killed their colleague, Trooper Ismael Moro.



The young soldier met his untimely death on March 4, 2023, after he was beaten and stabbed multiple times to death.



The police after thorough investigations have been able to arrest six suspects who they think are connected to the murder.



Taking to the streets to solicit views on the action by the military, some traders at Circle, in Accra told GhanaWeb on #TrendingGH that they think it was the right action the soldiers took, while others also condemned the soldiers for taking matters into their hands.



According to one trader, the military is there to defend and protect the country in times of war and other related security issues so Ghanaians should not take matters into their hands but rather report them to the police when they think a soldier is misbehaving.



He said, “We all know that the soldiers are responsible for maintaining peace and other related security issues in the country. When you realise that a Soldier is flouting rules or is moving in the wrong direction, the best thing to do is to report him to the authorities rather than solve the issue yourself.

Another trader was also of the view that it is about time the military are respected and regarded for the role they play in the country.



“I think the Soldiers were right in some way and also wrong at the same time. Not too long ago, the Denkyira incident happened and this shows that Ghanaians do have respect for our military and the police. But that shouldn’t be the case.



"The soldiers are there to protect us and so if there’s anything, Ghanaians should not take matters into their own hands and do whatever they please to the Military else, the Military will also develop a different mindset towards us”, a Ghanaian’s response on military’s involvement.



Watch the latest #TrendingGH below:







ED/OGB