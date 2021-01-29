#TrendingGH: We don't need a second lockdown – Ghanaians tell Akufo-Addo

Following the government’s announcement that it may issue a lockdown should the country’s case count on the deadly coronavirus become overwhelming, some Ghanaians have reacted to it.

According to the majority of Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb, Ghana does not need a second lockdown, as this would have rippling effects on them.



Comparing the previous lockdown in March last year, they averred that people suffered from hunger because they couldn’t go about their daily duties to earn a wage.



One of the interviewees said, “How the Western world operate their lockdown is different from ours because of their good living condition. Ghana’s living condition is poor. Even some people complained bitterly about the food they received from the government."



Others, who had contrasting opinions, opined that a second lockdown would help contain the coronavirus especially when the number of active cases the country records keeps increasing by the day.

“It’s good for us to go for a second lockdown because looking at the previous time we went for the lockdown, it helped a lot. We were able to minimize the virus… Now, looking at how the numbers are going high, it’s better we go for a lockdown," another interviewee said.



As of Thursday, January 28, 2021, the country's active cases now 3813 with 377 deaths.



