#TrendingGH: Workers tell how they will survive January, the month of hardship

The salaried workers spoke to GhanaWeb's regional correspondent

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

Have you already spent all your December salary as a monthly income earner? If so how do you intend to survive in January, the month described as the month of hardship?



Ghanaweb set out to find out from workers in Koforidua how they intend surviving in the month of hardship now that their December salary is all gone.



According to the workers who spoke to Ghanaweb in Koforidua, they would, by all means, survive the hardship until their next salary comes at the end of January 2020.



"We know January is a difficult month and also as the children have been billed to go to school this month, things will be tough... sewing them new uniforms, buying them new things... it's difficult but by God's grace we will go through it.



"We are salaried workers and you can't get money elsewhere apart from your salary. The little that we have we will manage," an accounts officer, Sakinatu Salifu told Ghanaweb.



Prosper Fetor-Tsormana, a civil servant based in Koforidua also confirmed that of course life would be difficult this January but for him he would "rob Peter to pay Paul" to survive it.

"Long time in Bethlehem, I have taken it (salary) and consumed already.



"It's been like this the previous years. When it's December entering January, it is a difficult moment but what we do is to pray to God to ussher us into January and when he does that what we do is to rob Peter to pay Paul.



"I come to you, charlie, give me something so that when the month ends I will come and settle you. So we have been doing robbing Perter to pay Paul. We depend on that.



"If not loan necessarily but I move to friends, I move to relatives, they support somehow. If the month ends you pay them back then you take another one...



"I mean the government worker's salary is nothing to right home about. We have been taking loans, taking gratis... so many. So that is what we are praying to do," he said.



To Ophelia Adexo, a GES staffer, she is sure President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will bring her money during the difficult time in January.

"All our salary is finished. We have used it to buy clothes, we have bought things...we bought everything. All is finished.



"Nana Addo will give us some again (to survive January)," she told Ghanaweb.



Watch the video below:



