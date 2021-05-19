TrendingGh: Dumsor cost us a lot – Business owners express worry

The inner view of a saloon

• Traders have expressed their grievances on how erratic power cuts have affected their business

• They noted how they encountered some losses due to the power outages



• Meanwhile ECG has said the 8-days power interruption has ended



Scores of traders at Abavana junction a suburb of Accra, have expressed worry over the impact of the recent load shedding exercise carried out by the Electricity Company of Ghana.



According to them, the power outages greatly impacted the business which cost them some thousands of cedis.

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie, business owners noted that they had to close their shops on the days they knew their lights will go off, which caused them to be at the losing end.



“The Dumsor was very bad, it really affected us. Some customers even got angry because we asked them to come for their items on a particular day, hoping that, we could finish before they come; only for the light to go off. It really affected us,” they said.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana rolled out a timetable for a load shedding exercise which started on May 10, 2021, and it is expected to end to today May 17, 2021.



This power outages schedule was carried out to be able to fix some cables on the national grid to ensure a sustainable power supply for the country.