#TrendingGh - Residents in Northern Region hopeful of getting employed in 2021

Correspondence from Northern Region:

Some residents of Tamale have lamented about the scarcity of jobs to serve the teeming youth, who are the future leaders of the country.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent, Alidu Abdul-Rashid on their resolutions for the new year, they shared how difficult the year 2020 treated them.



Tina an unemployed graduate who has resorted to petty trading expressed hope that the government provides employment for the youth in 2021.



“I am a graduate, but see what am doing, it is not easy. Our parents pay huge sums of money to send us to school and when you graduate you don't get a job."



"We expect the government to create jobs for the youth in the new year coming...That is why we have voted for Akufu Addo to do more for us."



Mr. Nayina, a graduate of Tamale Technical University shared in the same resolutions, he told GhanaWeb, “We are hoping the coming years more jobs will be created so that youth will get permanent jobs."

Some of the students told GhanaWeb, the emergence of COVID-19 posed major challenge to their educational calendar. Hence, they are optimistic the coming year will be a better one.



Speaking to Clement, another resident, he added: “We were expecting that the business environment will be okay but considering this COVID 19 and some other factors, certainly, the business environment has not been lucrative as compared to the previous years.”



Mr. Clement, however, said he is hoping in 2021 businesses will pick up steadily as the president promised, and also, students who could not graduate because of COVID 19 will graduate.



Watch the video below:



