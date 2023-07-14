0
Trial of MCE nominee for Juaben: OSP closes its case

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka .jfif Mr. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka

Fri, 14 Jul 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has closed its case in the prosecution of a nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region, Mr. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka.

Mr. Kantanka was charged with 26 counts of corruption after he was heard on a video that went viral on social media platforms demanding bribes, he paid to Assembly members when they failed to approve him.

According to the OSP, the charges were in respect of corruption arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

The OSP announced in a tweet on Thursday, July 13, 2023 that it had closed its case.

The High Court sitting in Kumasi has adjourned the case to October 20, 2023.

