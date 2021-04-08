Trial of ex-Assembly man accused of defiling 13-yr-old girl begins

The mother of the victim is being cross-examined by the defence counsel

The trial of the 74-year-old former Assemblyman Stephen Nii Okuley Tetteh who has been arraigned in court for defiling a 13-year-old girl has begun.

Mother of the victim, Madam Charity Borteley Lartey, has been testifying in the case as the first of the three witnesses of the prosecution.



Being led by the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, her witness statement detailing what she witnessed about the incident was tendered in evidence.



The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann, has adjourned the case to April 12 for further cross-examination.



The case was adjourned for further cross-examination because of an ongoing training program for the bench and the Bar.