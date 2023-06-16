0
Tricycle burnt; rider killed for stealing second-hand shoes at Cape Coast

Burnt Tricycle The suspect is alleged to have stolen goods estimated to be worth GH¢2,500

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tricycle rider has been beaten to death for stealing a sack full of second-hand shoes which cost GH¢2,500 at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

According to information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the deceased and his two friends stole the item at around 4:30am at Cape Coast Esikafo Ambantem near the Mfantsepim Senior High School entrance.

Luck, however, eluded them when they were spotted and apprehended by some residents.

The suspects upon being questioned failed to give a convincing answer which led to the rider’s arrest. He was beaten to death and the tricycle set ablaze.

The two accomplices managed to escape.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation.

The case has been reported to the Cape Coast Metropolis Police Command for investigation and a search is on for the suspects who are on the run.

