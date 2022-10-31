Tricycle drivers at Zuarungu Station record low sales following hike in transportation fares

Zuarungu station in Bolgatanga

Correspondence from Upper East

Driver’s associations in Ghana including the Concerned Drivers Association and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Tricycle riders increased transport fares on Saturday, October 29, 2022.



The increment is due to the constant rise of fuel prices in the country.



Ghanaweb's Upper East Regional correspondent, Sarah Dubure, had a conversation with Tricycle riders at the Zuarungu station in Bolga regarding the hike.



Most of the riders who spoke to GhanaWeb bemoaned that, though it is just a GHC1 increment in fares, passengers have since abandoned the Mahama Can Do tricycles.



They noted that while some trek, others beg for lifts from motors, cars and even tipper trucks.



Mr. Agana Jonathan noted that the passengers are giving them a hard time due to the increment in lorry fares whenever they come around.

"Even though we have increased only GHC1, from GHC3 to GHC4, but our passengers are thinking that we are charging too exorbitant. So it is very hectic for us to cope with our passengers," he said.



He added that the increment in lorry fares is a necessity, as that is the only way they can keep their business running.



Mr. Ayambire Alolga lamented that people no longer patronize their services due to the increment of lorry fares. A situation he said has drastically affected their returns.



He, therefore, called on the government to subsidize the cost of fuel.



" The whole day if you work, you will not even get up to 30 cedis. I have a wife and children, the motor is not my motor. We are pleading with the government if the government is listening to us, he should just manage and reduce it down for us," he pleaded.



Mr. Sugar stated that the fuel situation has spoilt their business because it feels like they have been thrown out of business.

" If you are not working, it is better than you doing this thing. Right now if you are not working, it is fine because if you buy petrol and you are working, you are not getting any profit". He said



Mr. Agana Ishmael observed that most passengers normally walk away, whenever they come around and are informed about the hike in lorry fares.



"The passengers sometimes, they normally come to pick Can Do, but because of the increment of the fare, sometimes they walk away leaving us" He intimated.



He stressed that the adjustment in the fares became a necessity due to the current cost of fuel.