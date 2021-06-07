Trotro bus crashes woman to death at Buokrom

The lady died on arrival at KATH

An unidentified woman in her late 20s has been killed by a trotro vehicle on the Buokrom-Kenyasi Abrem road in Kumasi.

The said incident happened at Buokrom Junction on Saturday, June 5, 2021 around 2 PM



Eyewitnesses say the trotro vehicle with the registration number AS – 2781-13 loaded with passengers on its way from Buokrom heading towards Kejetia hit a 'pragia' motorcycle with registration number, M- 20- AD 2365.



The woman did not die instantly so was rushed in a 'pragia' motorcycle to the Manhyia Government hospital for emergency care but doctors on duty insisted she should be transmitted to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Pragia.



She died on arrival at KATH.

A couple of passengers who were injured severely were also sent to KATH for treatment.



The main reason for the accident was unknown but eyewitnesses speculated that, the driver might have lost control of the descending vehicle after its brake failed to function hence the fatality.



The Kumasi Airport Roundabout police are on investigations about the case.