'Trotro' catches fire on Tetteh Quarshie road

Teteh Quashie Fire Scene of the burning 'trotro'

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A commercial vehicle, which is locally referred to as ‘trotro’, has reportedly caught fire on the Liberation Road between Shangri-La and the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the ‘trotro’ which was engulfed by fire combusting rapidly.

The fumes from the combustion had filled the entire atmosphere.

It is not clear whether some passengers were still in the vehicle before it caught fire but a man can be seen trying to pull something out of it.

A number of people can also be seen looking on as the vehicle was burning.

A social media user, who shared the video on Instagram, Brah Kofi, urged road users to be careful as they approach that section of the Liberation Road.

There was no security personnel as at the time ‘trotro’ was burning and neither the Ghana Police Service nor the Ghana National Fire Service have commented on the incident yet.

Watch a video of the ‘trotro’ burning below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brah kofi ???????? (@brah_kofi)



IB/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
