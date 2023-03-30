1
Trotro driver, passengers narrowly escape death in car crash at Suame Roundabout

Ashanti Region Accident Two persons standing beside the somersaulted commercial car

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Fifteen occupants of a Turbo Diesel (TD) car including driver and his mate have escaped death after the car somersaulted and finally fell on an asphalted road in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The terrifying incident which occurred on Wednesday led to the injury of many occupants, including the mate. Though no death was recorded, there were lots of bruises on the bodies of some affected victims who were subsequently sent the Tafo Government Hospital for treatment.

The sad incident occurred in front of the Ernest Chemist building on the Suame roundabout - Kejetia stretch.

Eyewitnesses who narrated how the incident occurred revealed that, the driver who loaded passengers from Atimatim to Kejetia lost control after the long shaft beneath the car suddenly got broken.

Mr. Ahmed, an eyewitness further disclosed that the car somersaulted twice and finally fell on the asphalt with the passengers.

Meanwhile, a visit to the scene by this reporter saw that the front windscreen of the TD car with registration number GC 3826 - 09 had totally been smashed off with some parts of it broken.

Police officers who had come to the scene were able to control the crowd by-standers in addition to directing traffic.

Attempts to get reactions from the driver who escaped unhurt prove futile as he was in a rush to lead injured passengers to the Tafo hospital.

