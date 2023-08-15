Trotro driver who went blind after insulting a passenger healed on live radio

Moro Isaac after (left) and before (right) he was healed of his blindness

A commercial bus driver, Isaac Moro who went totally blind in both eyes after disrespecting a passenger during an altercation has regained his sight in a rather dramatic turn of events.

During the Monday, August 14, 2023, edition of Kumasi-based Sompa FM’s Asem Mp3 Nipa show, Isaac Moro alias Atimbila who had earlier been on the show to share his predicament was taken through some spiritual cleansing and activities as directed by a ritualist who had promised to restore his sight.



The ritual included a period of fervent prayers led by a pastor during the programme and a subsequent washing of his eyes with water kept in a bowl.



After washing his face three times, Atimbila who could previously not perceive light as a result of his blindness began to perceive light.



His eyes which looked unfocused began to change after the ritual and Atimbila with time began seeing.



In a message to the man behind his blindness, Isaac Moro expressed gratitude while promising to extend courtesy to his passengers going forward.



“I am thankful that he accepted my fault and restored my eyesight for me. I am very grateful,” he said.

Atimbila’s account of events leading to his sight lose



Narrating the sequence of events to the show host, he said: “I worked with my conductor early July picking passengers at Shell Station but because we are not running a regular station route we were headed for the Otumfuo roundabout, apparently, this elderly man was the only passenger yet to alight as he was heading for Kejetia.”



Atimbila said he saw the altercation between the man and his conductor but “I kept mute as he spoke with the mate.”



He stressed that his intervention came as the mate kept begging the man at a point he agreed to alight. “I intervened … and then he said we will see, so I appealed to him over his choice of words, he left the mate and told me to wait that I will see, when he got down.



“I said, what will I see, is he going to kill me or that I should wait and see what? He said he had given me until July ending, I will see what will happen and that as he leaves to Accra, I will not see him again.



“I called his bluff because we are always fighting passengers,” he added.

In recounting how the problem with his eye started, he said he had almost forgotten the episode and thought he was suffering an eye condition known as ‘apollo'.”



“So, on 27th of July, I had one eye becoming watery as if I had apollo. The following morning it had worsened but I still went to work with my conductor because I could see clearly with the other eye, by 6pm I found that the other eye was problematic.



“I spoke to the station chairman and he also said it was a case of apollo. The following morning, I woke up and tried opening my eyes, I couldn’t see at all but I knew it was morning,” he submitted.



He said his old woman had been struggling with him since he went blind, which situation he believes is entirely because of the episode.



