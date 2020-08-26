General News

'Trotro' passengers will soon pay fares through mobile money - Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, has disclosed that ''trotro'' passengers will soon be able to pay their transport fares from their mobile money accounts.

The Mobile Money Payment Interoperability allows for the transfer of funds from mobile money accounts to bank accounts and vice versa as well as providing a link mobile or bank accounts to biometric payment card accounts (ezwich).



This means every Ghanaian can now make payments and receive money without having to go to the banking hall.



Speaking in an interview on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the Vice President noted that Ghana is the only country in Africa doing a Mobile Money Interoperability in the fashion that it has been developed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Dr. Bawumia revealed that the government is also initiating a universal Quick Response (QR) code to amalgamate all the telecom networks to ensure transactions are done universally across the nation.



In so doing, it will be possible for transport bus passengers to pay from the accounts to promote a cashless system.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.