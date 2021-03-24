Trouble looms in Ashanti Region again over the choice of MMDCEs

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) could face serious crises in the Ashanti Region if the appointment of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is not handled with tact.

Already, the party is still recovering from the shock it received at the 2020 polls in the region in view of very unpopular decisions it took in the choice of parliamentary candidates with some moves that got the grassroots agitated.



Some leading members of the NPP in the Ashanti Region are already raising red flags over the decision by the Regional and National Executives to impose persons they want as MMDCEs while there are moves to retain others.



Whereas this is being done, indications are that some are allegedly paying their way to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo maintains them.



“We cannot sit and allow them to destroy the party this way with the choice of wrong persons as MMDCEs. They did that during the parliamentary primaries and we all saw what happened at the general elections. Unless the NPP is fed up being in power, I do not think things should go the way they are”, a member in the Suame Constituency revealed to MyNewsGh.com.

This also comes at the back of indication by General Secretary of the party John Boadu for Regional and Constituency Executives to propose names of persons they want to be MMDCEs.



"It has become clear as we tour the regions to thank our supporters for the victory in the 2020 election and also to interact with them to know their grievances that party members don’t want most of the MMDCEs to remain in office. They want new MMDCEs,” he disclosed.



“This is the most concerns that came up when we toured the country to thank our supporters. They narrated how some of the MMDCEs helped the party during the campaign and the election and also how some of them too destroyed the fortunes of the party with their attitude. This issue came up wherever we visited,” he added.