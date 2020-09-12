General News

Truck carrying tonnes of fish topples on Accra-Tema motorway

A truck carrying large tonnes of fish has toppled on the Accra-Tema Motorway highway barely days after another truck carrying beer cartons was also involved in an accident.

The incident which occurred on Saturday, September 12 witnessed passersby on a portion of the highway helping to offload the tonnes of fish out of the toppled truck.



It is however unknown if any persons involved in the incident have lost their lives or sustained injuries. The Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Police is also yet to provide further details on the incident.



The motorway has been a hotspot for accidents, with a lot of citizens worried about the poor nature of the road and poor lighting, especially at night on the stretch.

Watch the video below:





