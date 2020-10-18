Truck driver detained over death of Yapei-Kusawgu NPP PC and two others

Police in Tamale have confirmed to MyNewsGh.com that 32-year-old DAF SF articulated truck driver, Abass Mohammed has been detained over the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu, Abu Kamara and two others.

Abass Mohammed who is the driver of DAF SF articulated truck with registration number AS 3459-13 on reaching a section of the road at Datoyilli just some 30 meters after Al–Shafaah hospital on the Tamale–Kintampo motor road on Friday night, without due care and attention he veered off his lane into the opposite direction and collided with an oncoming Toyota Highlander with registration number GE 180-17.



According to the police, there were four occupants in the Toyota Highlander driven by one Fuseini Kotochi, a native of Yapei in the Savanna Region heading towards Tamale in the Northern Region.

The three others Abu Kamara and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei – Kosawgu Constituency, Kotochi Joshua, 28 years a native of Yapei and Awal Adam age 31 years and a native of Tamale all died on the spot.



Fuseini Kotochi is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital responding to treatment while the bodies of the other three have been deposited at the morgue of the same facility pending an autopsy.