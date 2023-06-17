Truck driver in critical condition after his truck rammed into another damaged truck

File photo

A truck driver is in critical condition after his vehicle collided with another wrecked Lagos truck at Gomoa Dominase.

After the incident, the truck carrying pharmaceutical items was damaged.



According to information, the Lagos truck was damaged and had been stationed at the scene for two days.



The pharmaceutical truck was on its way to Accra from Cape Coast when the tragedy occurred at daybreak on Friday, June 16, 2023.



According to available details, the damaged Lagos truck lacked a warning sign to warn other drivers.



Kwame Addess reported from the site that the driver of the pharmaceutical truck with registration number GG 2541-14 crashed into the other truck around 3 a.m.

He stated that it took some dealers at the nearby onion market to get the driver to the hospital.



It is unknown whether the driver was sleeping when he arrived at the spot and saw the vehicle, which he sought to avoid by ramming into it.



He went on to say that the driver’s condition was critical and that it would take a lot of work and a miracle for him to survive.



He stated that some witnesses reported the pharmaceutical truck driver was dozing behind the wheel and overspeeding.