Truck driver loses thump, suffers a cut on the head after he was attacked by an unknown person

File photo

Kwabena Amankwaa, a tipper truck driver, was attacked by an unknown assailant in the Bono region.

He was attacked by a man holding a cutlass.



The 50-year-old guy was pursued by his attacker, who allegedly whacked him in the head with a cutlass.



Rainbow Radio’s Nana Kwame reported on the incident, saying the truck driver alighted from a ‘pragya’ at a junction.



He stated that there were three people on board the ‘pragya’, and the victim was the last to be dropped.



After dropping and heading home, he heard his attacker yell at him to stop.

He refused to stop, and the attacker threatened to injure him if he did not stop.



The victim then asked what he (the attacker) would attack with.



The attacker then displayed the cutlass and threatened to harm the truck driver.



Sensing danger, the 50-year-old truck driver fled but was pursued by the attacker.



After a while, the driver became exhausted and stopped, at which point the attacker struck him with the cutlass.

He allegedly cut him on the head, hand, and other parts of his body.



Nana Kwame further stated that the victim lost a thumb and sustained a deep cut in the head and other parts of the body.



The driver is currently admitted to the hospital.