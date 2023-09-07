Truck driver tragically dies as head gets stuck between tires and mudguard

File photo

In a heartbreaking accident near Asafo-Kumasi, a truck driver met a tragic end while attempting to address a mechanical issue with his vehicle.

According to reports, the driver's head became wedged between the truck's tires and mudguard, leading to a devastating outcome.



Sadly, he lost his life at the accident site, even before a rescue team from the Ghana Police had the chance to arrive.



In a video captured at the scene, the man was seen trapped beneath the vehicle while the police rescue team worked diligently to extricate his body from underneath the truck.



Below is the video:





⚠️VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED⚠️ A truck driver found himself in a tragic accident when he stopped to inspect a mechanical issue near Asafo - Kumasi.



Reportedly, his head got stuck between the tyres and mudguard of his vehicle. Regrettably, he lost his life at the scene… pic.twitter.com/ltWbOtj6Z3 — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 7, 2023

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA