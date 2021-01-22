Truck pusher crushed to death by two vehicles at Mankessim

Fri, 22 Jan 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
A truck pusher has met his untimely death after he was crushed by a sprinter and a truck.
The unidentified man had his brains gushing out after the terrible and unfortunate incident.
According to an eyewitness account, the truck pusher attempted to push his truck between the two vehicles but was unfortunately crushed to death.
Residents at Mankessim where the incident occurred have expressed pain over the incident.
