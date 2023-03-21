Trust me to protect lands of Gonja kingdom - Overlord

Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale Mbema I

Correspondence from Savannah Region

The new overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale Mbema I has pledged to do everything humanly possible to protect every inch of the land.



The land of Gonja he said was acquired through the sweat of their ancestors and will use any means necessary to protect it.



"I, therefore, wish to make it abundantly clear to any person or group of persons who have ambitions over Gonjaland to desist forthwith," he warned.



He continued, "I am prepared to use any means necessary including, legal and tools available and on the principles of rule of law, to protect and guide what has been bequeathed to us by our forebearers."



HRM Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale Mbema I made this known in a speech read on his behalf by his spokesperson at a ceremony to out-door him after his enskinment as the new Overlord of Gonja Kingdom.

The out-dooring event took place at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo today, March 21, 2023.



It brought together people from all walks of life including government officials, traditional rulers outside the kingdom and some members of the diplomatic community.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama were also in attendance to grace the occasion.



The new Yagbonwura was enskinned on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Nyange which is the ancient traditional capital of the Gonja Kingdom.



His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale Mbema I is expected to hold the kingdom together and propel traditional governance.

Before ascending to the highest chieftaincy skin of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale Mbema I was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura of Tulewe traditional area on 18th April 2006.



He was later enskinned as Timanklan-wura on May 2, 2007.



From there, he moved to Kachinako-wura on the 24th of February, 2011 before he was elevated to the entry gate to the Tuluwe skin as Bunda-wura on March 15, 2012.



Later, he was enskinned as the Paramount Chief for the Tuluwe Traditional Area of the Gonja Kingdom on April 21, 2020.



He succeeded the late Overlord, His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Tutumba Sulemana Boresa I who died in February this year at age 90.