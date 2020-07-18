General News

Try to record rapists secretly - Maurice Ampaw advises ladies

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has advised women particularly those working in corporate offices and institutions to have a secret gadget that would record rapist or men who would force to have sex with them without mutual understanding.

He says footages are used as evidence to buttress usually claims after the incident.



The legal practitioner wants ladies to provide evidence like footages or soundtracks to sturdily fight perpetrators of sexual harassment in court.



Speaking on Yensempa on Onua FM on Friday, July 17, Maurice Ampaw strongly advocated that women should be brave enough to clandestinely record men who forcibly have sexual intercourse with them.



He maintained a lot of women have incessantly been sexually assaulted at work places or in the quest of getting employment but have remained mute for years due to lack of evidence to seek legal redress.



Meanwhile, Mr. Ampaw has said most sexual assault cases have been nullified, leaving the victims stranded due to lack of material evidence to support their claims in court.

He told host Anokyewaba Adwoa Serwaa that he is always ready to assist victims of sexual assault and rape-related cases in court to help fight for the right of women in the society.



“I am the only man among my siblings and so whoever harasses a woman sexually is like fighting me indirectly.”



Maurice Ampaw disclosed this while reacting to a petition sent by Doreen Smith, a nurse working at the Soma CHPS Compound at the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region, to the headquarters of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) on an alleged sexual assault on her by Mahama Sankara, Manager of Sawla NHIA.



In her petition, the nurse demanded that NHIA investigates the district manager for sexual assault and attempted rape.



Maurice Ampaw was livid at the behaviour of Mahama Sankara but was quick to extol Doreen Smith for clandestinely recording him during the struggle and would want every woman to do same.

