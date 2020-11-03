Tuah-Yeboah presents GH¢10,000, branded flyers to Sunyani East NPP

Mr Damta, left and Mr Tuah-Yeboah right

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has presented GH¢10,000 to support the party’s campaign in the Sunyani East constituency.

Also, Mr Tuah-Yeboah who contested the constituency’s parliamentary primaries last year, but lost to the incumbent MP, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, gave 5,000 branded NPP flyers to the party.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a short presentation ceremony at the party’s constituency office in Sunyani, Mr Tuah-Yeboah said the interest of the NPP ought to be the concern of every member of the party to enable the party to retain power in the 2020 general elections.



Mr Tuah-Yeboah, also the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association appealed to disgruntled members of the NPP to bury their differences and forged ahead in unity for an effective campaign.

He said though the NPP’s chances of winning the December 7 polls were brighter, there was the need for the party to avoid complacency and intensified the electioneering to sell achievement of the government to the voters.



Mr Tuah-Yeboah said he was hopeful that everybody would come together and support the party’s campaign either in cash or in-kind to enable the party in the constituency to reach out to the grassroots and canvas for more votes.



Frank Musah Damta, the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, who received the items thanked the donor for the gesture, saying the party required collective support from all to win the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.