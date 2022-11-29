1
Tuesday morning fire destroys over 200 shops at Kantamanto

Fire At Kantamanto The fire has so far destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedis

A lot of damage was caused to several properties of traders of the Kantamanto Market in Accra in the early hours of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, when fire swept through the market.

Reports from GhanaWeb’s reporter on the grounds indicated that extent of damage caused by the fire had affected a great part of the busy dresses and shoes market.

With more than 200 shops believed to have been affected by the inferno, it is still unclear what the cause of the fire was.

As of the time GhanaWeb got to the scene, it was noticed that efforts of the Ghana National Fire Service to douse the fire had not been so successful, as many shops and their goods had been reduced to ashes.

There were about seven fire tenders dispatched to the fire scene at the time of this report.

