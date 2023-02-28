Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Amonibaafe Borenyi I chosen as Yagbonwura

Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Amonibaafe Borenyi (I) the new King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom

The Acting Head of State of the Gonja Kingdom Sonyowura Adamu Kanyiti I has today, 27th February, 2023 pronounced the Paramount Chief of the Tuluwe Traditional Area, Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Amonibaafe Borenyi (I) as the new King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom after the demise of the late Yagbonwura Prof Tuntumba Bore-Essa I.

This was after an indoor meeting of the Kingmakers of the Gonja Kingdom to select a successor to the late King and Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I).



The Kingmakers of the Yagbon Skin of the Gonja Kingdom Area are Sonyowura (Head of the Kingmakers), Damongowura, Choriwura, Debrewura, Mankpangwura, Kulawwura, Kpansheguwura, Busunuwura and Nsuawura (Chief Linguist of Yagbonwura).



The seventh day funeral of the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) was performed at Damongo on Sunday 26th February, 2023.



By the Customary and traditional laws of the Gonja Kingdom, since their arrival in modern Ghana in 1675, the election and selection of a successor to a deceased Yagbonwura is done a day after the performance of the seventh day funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura in the morning at the Yagbonwura’s Palace.

The Tuluwera after his enskinment will end the cycle of five gates that ascends the Gonja throne after which the first gate Wasipe (Daboya) begins another cycle to be followed by Bole, Kpembe then Kusawgu.



The next King of Gonja, Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura from where he moved to the Timanklan-wura skin to Kachinako-wura and finally got to the Bunda skin in 2011. (The Bunda skin is the entry gate to Tuluwe Skin).



The Yagbonwura- elect will perform the 12th day funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) and then choose a day suitable to him for his enskinment at Nyange in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District. Nyange was the first traditional capital of Gonja.