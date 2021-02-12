Tumu: MP presents 4 lorry tyres, GH¢5,000.00 to the Sissala East Education Directorate

The MP with the beneficiaries

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Sissala East Constituency, Hon. Issahaku Amidu Chinnia has presented about 4 new lorry tyres and an amount of GH¢5,000.00 to the Sissala East Education Directorate.

The support among others is meant to replace the worn-out tyres of the Directorate's pickup truck.



The gesture has come only within 24 hours after the directorate sought his support on February 10, 2021, to buy tyres for its pick-up truck.



During the presentation, the MP said: "this (gesture) is to help in the education delivery in the Sissala East Municipality".



He continued and said: "education is the foundation of our development process" and that "the education of all children is our collective responsibility".



Meanwhile, in an interview with the Sissala East Education Director, Mr. Robert Damah he told GhanaWeb Upper West Regional Correspondent that the help has come within 24 hours after he called on the MP yesterday asking him to help them acquire new lorry tyres for their pick-up truck whose tyres, according to the director, had worn-out.



While expressing his relief and gratitude to the MP he underscored that the gesture would help them resume their monitoring and supervision role particularly to the hard to reach areas to increase their visibility for effective teaching and learning in basic schools.

He has assured that the lorry tyres and money donated would be used for the intended purpose to improve their mobility in the area.



In March 2020, government procured and handed over about 365 Double Cabin Pickup trucks and 493 motorbikes to officials of the Ministry of Education in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to ensure that the education sector is adequately resourced to deliver improved learning outcomes.



The vehicles and motorbikes are part of a total of 840 trucks, 350 buses and 2,000 motorbikes procured by Government through GETFUND to retool and resource Ghana's education sector.



260 of the pickups were allocated to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Offices to support their management and supervision roles.





