Turmoil as Eastern Regional Minister stages comeback agenda for Mpraeso seat

Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong is set on a collision cause with Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Kwahu parts of the Eastern Region, ostensibly, to enable him to launch a comeback for the Mpraeso parliamentary seat in the next general election.

Seth Acheampong served for three terms as MP for the Mpraeso constituency before losing to a first-time contender in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2020 elections.



His contender, Davis Opoku Ansah, popularly known as OPK, went on to retain the parliamentary seat for the NPP and is presently serving as the MP for the Mpraeso constituency.



MyNewsGh.com has learnt from the corridors of the new Eastern Regional Minister that the Minister remains embittered by the defeat and seemingly bent on charting an acrimonious path in his dealings with the new Mpraeso constituency MP.



MP for the Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong, is also another target of the rage of the Eastern Regional Minister. The Minister has accused him of having orchestrated his defeat to Hon. Opoku Ansah.



According to the Minister, Hon. Bryan Acheampong is in league with the MPs for the Mpraeso and Nkawkaw constituencies and is the person who financed their campaigns resulting in his (Hon. Acheampong’s) defeat; effectively truncating his fourth term parliamentary ambitions.



The Minister has thus refused to work with any one of these MPs and in some instances seen to be frustrating their attempts at undertaking developmental projects in their constituencies, especially, in the Mpraeso constituency for obvious reasons.

The latest case of such conduct is when the Minster recently blocked the MP from taking a contractor to site to introduce him to the community.



In the past week alone, he has also begun two separate community programmes in the Mpraeso constituency, on the blind side of the MP, even though he is yet to visit the constituency since he assumed his ministerial post.



The development is currently generating much turmoil among the NPP executives in the three Kwahu constituencies; some of who have picked sides.



Messages in NPP WhatsApp groups from the constituency show how the minister is rallying his supporters for a comeback in the next elections.



He has touted his appointment as Minister as a sign of the Presidents endorsement and reason to maintain an offensive campaign against Davis Opoku Ansah, Hon. Bryan Acheampong and others perceived to be aligned with these MPs.



Supporters of the new Mpraeso MP have appealed to the President to call the Minister to order or maybe forced to advise themselves