Turmoil in Daboya NDC: Savannah Region executives launches investigations

The cracks in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency are also being felt at the national level

The Regional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said they have noted the grave and serious developments within the party in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency and have launched a full-scale investigation into the turmoil in the party in the Constituency.

A statement signed by the Savannah Regional Secretary of the party Mr Salisu Be-Awuribe on March 16, 2021, and copied Bole-based Nkilgi Fm said; “the Functional Executive committee directs that all grievances bordering on matters that may affect the party should be channelled to the Regional Executive committee for a thorough investigation to be conducted on same.



“We further direct the immediate suspension of all conditions in disciplinary hearings including the letters issued pending the outcome of the original investigation”.



The statement explained that; “The Functional Executive Committee of the region has received two sets of opposing correspondence from the constituency executive committee of the party in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency. First is an information copy of suspension letters issued to selected party officers from some selected branches and also to some members of the Constituency Executive Committee on alleged breaches of the parties code of conduct pending the outcome of the smell committee’s investigation on same. The other is petition of the Constituency Chairman Alhaji Mohammed Mutala addressed to the regional executive committee against some officers within the constituency executive committee on related matters”.



The Regional Executives also directed the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency executive committee to submit the details of all the petitions and other relevant information in their custody to the regional executive committee for further action and that any other person with any relevant information bordering on any anti-party activity within the Constituency should lodge same with the Regional Secretariat for onward submission to the relevant Regional Executive Committee.



The Functional Executive also appealed for calm and assured the general public especially the people of the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency that it will ruthlessly deal with any individual found to have breached the parties conduct code of discipline without fear or favour or disaffection.



Meanwhile, the NDC Secretary in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency Mr Muniru Gazari has responded to the Regional Executives in a letter to them stated that “the Constituency Executive Committee are clothed with the legal authority and have the capacity to deal with such matters”.

He said the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency executive committee has submitted the details of all the petitions and other relevant information in their custody to the regional executive committee.



“It is interesting to note that the Savannah Regional Communications Officer of the NDC and a Functional Executive committee member granted 4 separate interviews to reputable media houses on 16 March 2021 affirming the decision of the Daboya Mankarigu Constituency Executive Committee regarding the suspensions.



“Was the regional FEC meeting conducted and a decision made before or after the RCO interviews and how come your present directives are in contravention of what he said in those interviews?” the Constituency Secretary asked.



Mr Gazari further said; “While we appreciate your oversight responsibility for constituencies within the context of the NDC constitution, we submit that you have no locus in suspending a decision of the constituency Executive Committee until you have commenced and concluded an appeals process by an aggrieved member as stipulated by the NDC constitution”.



The Savannah Regional Executives of the NDC have come under a barrage of criticism from some party members in the Daboya-Mankarigu and Damongo Constituencies and these issues have been trending on some NDC social media platforms in the Savannah Region.



A former Damongo Constituency Youth Organiser Alhaji Alhassan Fushieni popularly called Alhaji Rambo has in a chat with Bole based Nkilgi Fm described the Regional Executives as “hypocrites” for issuing a letter on the Daboya-Mankarigu issues but failed to do so when issues in the Damongo Constituency came up.

It would be recalled in January 2021, nine members of the NDC in the Damongo Constituency were purportedly expelled with suspended others indefinitely for what they said is their “extreme anti-party conduct in breach of the party’s constitution”. This was contained in letters signed by the Constituency Chairman, Abdulai Sulemana.



The three expelled are Amadu Sualisu Bistarco; a former Branch Youth Organizer at Langbonto polling station, Alhaji Fusheini Alhassan; a former Constituency Youth Organizer and Yussif Alhassan; a former branch executive.



The nine suspended are Mumuni Mohammed Sumaila; Yagbon Branch Treasurer, Abubakari Habib; a former Constituency Deputy Secretary, Imoro Abdul Rauf; former Constituency Deputy Communications Officer, Saaka Seidu; Presby Branch Chairman, Yakubu Kipo; one-time Constituency Treasurer Aspirant and Ewuntoma Joe Malik; a branch executive.



The former Youth Organiser Alhaji Alhassan Fusheini said; “till date the Savannah Regional Executives have turned a blind eye to problems of the NDC in Damongo”.