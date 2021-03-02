Tutors, students of Nalerigu Nursing College in trouble over an illegal twerking contest

The students and teachers have sanctioned for organizing a twerking competition

Scores of students and teachers of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College are to be sanctioned by the school authorities for organizing a twerking competition in campus despite a ban on mass gathering due to covid-19.

The students on Saturday night organized and participated in the dancing contest which brought together hundreds of students and outsiders clearly violating coronavirus regulations imposed by the state.



The Principal of the College, Valentine Ayamga who confirmed to MyNewsGh.com, said the event which was held on the school premises was illegal and that those behind have been identified and summoned.



“I went there and dispersed them and seized the instrument”, the principal said after he stormed the event ground s and chased away the students.



“So in view of that, Monday there will be sanctions against all those involved in that activity”, the principal stated further, adding that, “because we have stated clearly that under no circumstance should there be any gathering beyond just meeting for purposes of teaching and learning”.

The twerking competition started at about 10pm that night and went on for several hours.



There was almost no regards to covid regulations as the students took turns to exhibit their dancing skills.



The police in the north east regional capital Tuesday morning have summoned the school authorities.