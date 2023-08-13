Twelve file nomination to contest NPP primaries in Western North

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Twelve New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants have successfully filed their nominations to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies in the Western North Region.

The party has six orphan constituencies in the Western North Region with three setting members of parliament namely Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai,Wiawso and Akontombra constituencies.



Three aspirants, Samuel Opoku Nyame, Francis Atta Owusu and Nicholas Andoh,filed to contest in the Bodi constituency.



Alex Ampaabeng and Martha Kwayie Manu, Deputy chief executive, Forestry Commission filed in the Juaboso constituency, while Benard Gyebi Blay, district chief executive, Bia West and Franklin Cudjoe, constituency chairman, Bia West also filed in the Bia West constituency.



The Bia East had Nicholas Kupog Yayin, District chief executive and Evans Amoah filing to contest in that constituency.

Abanga Yakubu Fusani and Isaac Brew, Aowin constituency secretary filed to contest in the Aowin constituency.



Frederick Addy, Suaman 2020 parliamentary candidate was the only person to have filed by close of nominations on August 10th for the Suaman constituency.



Solomon Kelly Parku, who had picked forms to contest in the Juaboso constituency, earlier in a press statement, announced his withdrawal from the contest, citing a deep-rooted commitment to political loyalty, a principle he intends to uphold unwaveringly as his decision not to file.



Felix Foster Ackah, Regional Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the party would wait for the aspirants to go through vetting and asked them to conduct themselves well in order to ensure unity after the parliamentary primaries.