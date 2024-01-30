Twenty-one-year-old man shot dead at Abrewankor by unknown assailant

File photo

Source: GNA

A 21-year-old man has been shot dead by an unknown assailant on his farm at Abrewankor, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region.

The deceased, identified as Kwabena Boame, was shot whilst harvesting cassava on his farm located near Odomi around 0800 hours on Saturday, January 27.



The police have since deposited the body at the morgue of the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, pending further investigation to bring the culprit to book.

Bright K. Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive confirming the sad news to the Ghana News Agency, described the situation as worrying and negatively affecting the image of the Municipality.



Meanwhile, some residents are of the view that the killings are pegged to the recent ethnic conflict between the three tribes, Akyode, Adele and the Challas, in the Nkwanta South Municipality.