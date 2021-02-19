Twice in a row: Methodist Girls High School emerges winners of World Robotic Competition

For the second time in a row, the young girls of the Methodist Girls High School, Mamfe Akuapem (MEGHIS), have beaten all odds to emerge winners of the World Robotic and Coding Competition.

The competition is also known as CoderZ Juniors League.



The winners of the 2020 edition of the global event organized virtually by Intelik/Robogroup from the USA and Israel, have maintained the previous win of the competition; an achievement that put their school high on the world's map.



Leading a delegation from the school to the Ghana Education Service, Headmistress Mrs. Winnifred Seibu Arthur, and Mr. Benjamin Amoako, Robotics Patron, presented the thirteen (13) second-year students in the robotic club who participated and emerged as winners of the World Robotics and Coding Competition to the Director-General and Management of the Service.



The 2020 virtual edition was contested by five thousand (5000) teams across the world and Robotics Stars from MEGHIS, who won the preliminary contest in Ghana, emerged world inners after going through six (6) competitive stages of the final competition.



According to a report on the GES website, the World Robotics and Coding Competition was made up of twelve (12) regional groups from Africa, Europe, Asia, North and South America.



The Deputy Director-General of the GES in charge of Quality and Assessment, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, who received the delegation on behalf of the Director-General, congratulated the team for emerging as world champions for the second time in succession.

“Your achievement will go down into the archives and your names and that of the school have been written in gold for generations unborn to learn from”. “Keep your heads high and remain focused on your studies as you have already demonstrated your prowess to excel in academic pursuit beyond the shores of Ghana”, the DDG counseled.



All four (4) sets of teams presented by MEGHIS at the regional level won in their respective zones and accrued the highest points using Method K20 as their coding key.



The operational challenge for the competition, named BasketBot, is a robotics and coding competition that allows participants to code robots to draw balls from baskets into their zone.



Participants were given a period of one week to code and submit before the final competition.



This competition equips students with knowledge in problem-solving, critical thinking, and the use of virtual platforms which is a tool for learning in the 21st Century.



The grand finale was between the Methodist Senior High School from Ghana, and the Avenues FLL MG Team from Avenue World School based in New York, USA.