5
Menu
News

Twitter goes gaga as Akufo-Addo 'ignores' #ENDSARS, tweets about ballot position

Kjjdfj7 Nigerians have been protesting against police brutality in the country

Wed, 21 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past 24 hours, there has been surmounting pressure on Nana Akufo-Addo, as ECOWAS Chair, to speak out on the ongoing unrest in neighbouring country Nigeria.

Nigerian youth have for the past twelve days engaged in a series of protest to demand better treatment from their government. The protests, themed #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality saw thousands gather at vantage points to register their displeasure.

At the climax of the event, however, there was a shootout by alleged military personnel killing several Nigerian citizens on Tuesday evening.

Few hours after the killing, Akufo-Addo’s first post this morning on Twitter was about his position on the ballot paper for the upcoming polls.

“Number 1 on the ballot. Let’s maintain the first position on 7th December 2020 to do more for Ghanaians. Vote for Akufo-Addo and the NPP. #4MoreForNana,” his tweet read.

The post has generated several backlashes from Twitter users with some questioning if he’s still going to be silent on the issue.

“We will vote you out since you hv decided not to say anything the what is happening in Nigeria.”

“You just want him to tweet about end SARS and you think that will do something Nkolaa adwen sei”

“when he spoke, the burning church in France immediately resurrected. George Floyd resurrected amidst ongoing police brutality in USA. We humbly ask you wise sages for his past powers to raise our "nkola adween" neighbours in Nigeria. We beseech in humility.”

Below are some of his tweets

































Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.